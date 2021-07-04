Love Lives

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Relationship Timeline: From Coworkers to Parents of 3

Julia Roberts Danny Moders Relationship Timeline
November 2015

The Golden Globe winner credited her husband for helping her nail her role in The Secret in Their Eyes, another project they collaborated on. “We’ve done a number of things together, and it’s always kind of nerve wracking for me because he’s my husband and I want him to think I’m awesome,” she said in a behind-the-scenes interview. “But this was a collaboration where I realized that if he hadn’t been there I don’t think I could have fashioned together the performance that I wanted to.”

 

