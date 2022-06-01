1990s

As both Eric and Julia navigated budding film careers, the limelight took its toll.

“I started having fun at the craft. I’m a f–king groupie for it! I can do it every day, all day. But then everybody started making fun of me, and I turned to Eliza with the question ‘Why?'” Eric recalled to Vanity Fair in 2018. “And so suddenly it’s like 250 movies, and I realize, I went from being a joke that’ll do anything to being, ‘Is there anything he can’t do?’”

During a panel interview in the early 90s, Eric made a sarcastic comment about the success of his sister’s film Pretty Woman that was taken out of context and treated with the utmost seriousness.