November 2004

Julia and her husband, Danny Moder, welcomed their twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, that November, inviting Eric to meet the newborns shortly after childbirth. (Julia and Moder also share son Henry, who was born in June 2007.)

“I was ushered into their room and was immediately awash in brotherly and uncle-ly love,” the Runaway Train actor recalled to Vanity Fair, noting that the siblings have since spent multiple Thanksgiving holidays together and are frequent “e-mail buddies.”