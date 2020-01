August 2014

Hough, who previously dated Ryan Seacrest from 2010 to 2013, broke her silence on her romance with Laich in the August 2014 issue of Redbook. “Every [past] relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right,” she said. “Now I’m not holding anything back because I’d rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love. If I had been this open in my last relationship, who knows?”