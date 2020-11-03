Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich: The Way They Were

November 2020

The Kinrgy creator filed for divorce from Laich five months after announcing their split in May — and two months after the pair sparked reconciliation speculation while spending time together in September. Hough submitted her paperwork to a Los Angeles court on November 2, filling for a dissolution of marriage, according to The Blast.

The same day, Laich opened up about learning to “honor” his emotions after years of trying to “stuff” them down. “I cry all the time and it’s wonderful,” he said on his “How Men Think” podcast, adding that he spends time expressing gratitude for both the highs and lows in his life each day. “I’m grateful for my dog, I’m grateful for this beautiful house and this beautiful bay on this lake, I’m grateful for the air in my lungs … I also say I’m grateful for the blessings and the challenges in my life. I’m grateful that life isn’t just easy.”