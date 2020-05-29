The Divorce Attorney

Laich spoke with divorce attorney Laura Wasser on a February episode of his “How Men Think” podcast. “I’m going to change in the course of my life. My wife is going to change in the course of her life,” he said at the time. “But also, I think people over time can develop some sort of indifference when once there was an attraction. They can just develop an indifference, and it’s not staying connected enough to continue to learn and grow and accept your changes, accept their changes and also challenge each other.”