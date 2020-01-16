Exclusive Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Went on a Couples Retreat 1 Month Before Marital Problems By Meredith Nardino January 16, 2020 Daniel Boczarski 5 3 / 5 King of the World Hough and Laich were all smiles as the goofed off in the water. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duchess Meghan’s Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Whitney Port Can’t Stop Talking About These Blue Light Blocking Glasses The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News