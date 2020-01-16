Exclusive

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Went on a Couples Retreat 1 Month Before Marital Problems

By
Julianne-Hough,-Brooks-Laich-Went-on-Retreat-Before-Marital-Problems
 Daniel Boczarski
5
2 / 5

Pucker Up

The couple cozied up in the pool one month before Us confirmed they hit a rough patch in their marriage.

Back to top