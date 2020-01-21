2020 Goals

After vowing to learn “more about intimacy and my sexuality” as one of his resolutions on New Year’s Eve 2019, Laich elaborated on the goal in a January 2020 episode of his podcast. “This is an honest question for everybody in this room and every single person listening. Are you fully — 100 percent fully — expressed in your true sexuality? With your partner? That you could not imagine a better sex life with your partner. Are you truly there? … I’m not either.”

He continued: “Do you even know who you are, sexually? And I truly, to my core, do not. But I’m super excited about that journey to really learn about sexuality and also to get better at the performance of it … but also just the understanding of who I am, who my wife is, that sort of dance.”