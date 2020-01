Health Obstacles

The singer opened up in January 2019 about how her endometriosis affected her sex life with the former NHL player. “It can definitely cut things short,” she explained to Women’s Health. “Sometimes we’re in the middle and I’m just like, ‘Ah, stop!’ … It can be really frustrating.” However, she noted that “there’s so much intimacy without actually having sex. There are some cool things we’ve learned and it’s literally been awesome.”