Taking it Slow

Hough detailed in April 2016 how she let her relationship with Laich progress naturally. “Even when we were dating, we were like, ‘Let’s just be boyfriend and girlfriend.’ And now that we’re engaged, it’s, ‘Let’s just be fiancés,’” she told Refinery29. “When we get married, we’ll be husband and wife. And then, we’ll be mom and dad. We just want to enjoy each stage of our relationship.”