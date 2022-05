2020

Hough got candid about feeling “lost” after a “high-profile” split in 2013.

“I was on private planes and yachts and living in a very, very well-off house and my life was pretty different from where I grew up,” she said via Instagram Live in November 2020, without naming Seacrest. “I had just gotten out of that relationship because I wanted to create that for myself because I kind of felt like I didn’t deserve it.”