Ryan Seacrest

Hough first met the TV mogul while she was still in a relationship with Wicks. She recalled the flirty encounter to Glamour magazine in 2012.

“I had another boyfriend [at the time], Chuck Wicks, whom I met on Dancing With the Stars,” she said. “While we were dating, we went on Ryan’s radio show together. The interview’s on YouTube, and I blush when I hear it because Ryan is hitting on me the entire time! At the end, Ryan said something like, ‘You guys really have something special!’ And I thought to myself, ‘He’s so full of s–t right now.’”