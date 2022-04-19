A Fresh Start

In April 2022, the Safe Haven star offered a glimpse at her move to New York as she kicked off her run in the Broadway play POTUS.

“When you still don’t have any furniture,” Hough wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “This spot on the floor has been where I eat my breakfast, listen to music and drink my own wine out of my one coffee mug. Where I contemplate this next chapter of life, and how things are so different than they were before.”

She continued: “‘New beginnings’ was a phrase I heard a lot yesterday with some new friends that welcomed me into their home for Easter. When I truly think about it all, I have everything I need in this empty house.”