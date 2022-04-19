Another Perspective

Amid her divorce, Hough took to social media to share a cryptic quote from writer Bianca Sparacino.

“The truth is — love exists in so much more than just a romantic partner. Love is everything around you. And I hope you learn how to open your eyes to that. I hope you find love in every aspect of your life,” the November 2020 post read. “I hope you find it tucked into early morning sunrises and the smell of your favorite places. I hope you find it strung between the laughter you share with friends.”

The quote continued: “I hope you fall in love with growth, and change, and the messiness and beauty of f—king up, and making mistakes, and becoming exactly who you want to be. I hope you find love in places that were once void of it, in places within yourself that you could have bene softer to, kinder to, in the past. Because if there is one thing I have learned, it is that love is so much more than a boy, or a girl, who holds your heart. Love is everything around you. It is everything.”