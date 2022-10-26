Who is Paul Rudd’s Wife? Everything to Know About Julie Yaeger

Did Paul Rudd’s Marriage to Julie Yaeger Inspire ‘Knocked Up’ and ‘This Is 40’?

Rudd revealed during a 2012 interview with The Jewish Journal that pieces of his own life informed the scripts for Knocked Up and This Is 40. The actor recounted the time when Judd Apatow was writing the film and Yaeger told him that she was sick of looking at his back on the computer all day while he checked his fantasy football scores.

“Sometimes in a real marriage, it’s about asking your wife to look at this and what does that look like?, the Role Models actor told The Jewish Journal. “While it’s not traditionally romantic, I would say it’s arguably romantic in its intimacy.”

Rudd said the idea that a couple can have that kind of conversation is “very romantic” and that being able to fart in front of one another can be a “very sweet gesture.”

During a 2015 interview with Elle UK, the People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” was asked what he thought his “most attractive feature” was, to which he replied, “I’d say, my wife.”