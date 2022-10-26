Who is Paul Rudd’s Wife? Everything to Know About Julie Yaeger

Do Paul Rudd and Julie Yaeger Have Any Kids?

Rudd and Yaeger share two children: son Jack, who was born in 2006, and daughter Darby, who was born in 2010.

During her Friday Night In With the Morgans episode, Yaeger shared that as a parent, all she believes children need to know is that “you’re there and you love them,” before adding that her kids can “play with a dish towel and sponge and just be happy as anything else.

Yaeger and Rudd are worked hard at keeping their kids out of the spotlight over the years. In 2015, Rudd brought his entire brood along when he unveiled his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, however, his son remains unimpressed. After telling Jack that he was cast as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rudd told Entertainment Tonight that he teen replied, “I can’t wait to see how stupid that’ll be.”