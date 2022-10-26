Who is Paul Rudd’s Wife? Everything to Know About Julie Yaeger

How Did Paul Rudd and Julie Yaeger Meet?

According to a Nylon Guy profile, Rudd was fresh off Clueless — a 1995 romantic comedy that costarred Alicia Silverstone — when he arrived in New York City and was late to an audition. (Rudd had decided to move to the Big Apple after heading the advice of Amy Heckerling, who directed the cult classic.

As a result, the Marvel actor left his luggage with a woman working at a publicist’s office who would later turn out to be his wife.

On an episode of Friday Night In With the Morgans in May 2020, Yaeger revealed that while she worked at the PR firm, Rudd eventually was given “more than PR” as their working relationship turned romantic.

Rudd, for his part, told Marie Claire UK in July 2018 that Yaeger was the first person he had met in New York. He was struck by her maturity, and they connected over both experiencing tragedy in their lives and their mutual Jewish faith.

“… Wow, this is a woman. This isn’t a girl,” he shared with the outlet about his first impressions of Yaeger, noting that he was “really taken” by how she had “overcome and was in the process of overcoming adversities in her life.”

The 40-Year-Old Virgin star added that Yaeger had a perspective — and still does — on the world that “doesn’t come easily.” He said, “it’s earned, and most people don’t have it at such a young age.”