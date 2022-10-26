Who is Paul Rudd’s Wife? Everything to Know About Julie Yaeger

Who Is Paul Rudd’s Wife?

Yaeger, who is a New York native, works as a producer and screenwriter in the entertainment industry and has penned some of Rudd’s own films including 2017’s Fun Mom Dinner, which also stars Toni Collette, Molly Shannon, Adam Scott, and Adam Levine.

The mom of two was also a producer on The Suite with Dave Karger — a series based on celebrity journalist Dave Karger interviewing the cast and directors of upcoming box office movies, as well as high-profile Oscar contenders.

Outside of Hollywood, Yaeger is a business owner. She and Rudd co-own the candy store Samuels Sweet Shop with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton in Rhinebeck, New York.

Prior to meeting her hubby, Yaeger began her career as a publicist, where she was involved in films like Mr. Jealousy, Niagara, Niagara, and Men In Black — a job that ultimately led her to meet the Anchorman star.