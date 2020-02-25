Jussie Smollett Alleged Attack: Everything We Know

Breaking His Silence

Smollett broke his silence on February 1, 2019, telling fans in a statement to Essence that he was doing “OK” and thanking them for their support.

“Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served,” he said. “As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process. Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”