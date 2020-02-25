News

Jussie Smollett Alleged Attack: Everything We Know

Jussie Smollett
Actor Jussie Smollett attends the Compton High School Student Screening Of Open Road Films' "Marshall" at Compton High School on October 2, 2017 in Compton, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Breaking His Silence

Smollett broke his silence on February 1, 2019, telling fans in a statement to Essence that he was doing “OK” and thanking them for their support.

 

“Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served,” he said. “As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process. Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”

