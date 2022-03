Decision Day

Three months after being found guilty of disorderly conduct, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail. Chicago’s WGN9 reported that the actor earned 30 months of probation following his time behind bars and was ordered to pay over $120,000 in restitution in addition to a $25,000 fine.

“I am not suicidal and I did not do it,” Smollett said after the March 2022 decision, according to a local news outlet.