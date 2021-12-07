Jussie Smollett Alleged Attack: Everything We Know

‘Empire’ Producers Deny He Was Being Written Off

A report by ABC 7 Chicago released later on February 14, 2019, claimed that the attack was staged because Smollett’s character, Jamal Lyon, was allegedly being written off Empire. Guglielmi later clarified on Twitter that the report was “unconfirmed by case detectives,” calling it “uninformed and inaccurate.” Empire producers also disputed the “patently ridiculous” rumors surrounding the fate of Smollett’s character, telling Us in a statement that they “continue to stand behind” the star. In a February 20 statement, Fox added that Smollet continued “to be a consummate professional on set.”