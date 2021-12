First Sighting Since Arrest

The Illinois native enjoyed a low-key night with brother Jocqui, sister Jurnee, a female friend and two bodyguards on February 28, 2019, marking the first time he has been spotted in public since his arrest. The group had dinner at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood in Chicago in a private area toward the back of the restaurant. On the way there, Smollett tried to keep a low-profile by covering his head with the hood of his jacket.