Jussie Smollett Alleged Attack: Everything We Know

‘Good Morning America’ Interview

Smollett detailed his side of the story while sitting down with Robin Roberts on the February 14, 2019, episode of Good Morning America. He explained why he did not hand over his cellphone to police (“I have private pictures and videos and numbers”) and said the attack “felt like minutes but was probably, like, 30 seconds.” He added, “I just want young people, young members of the LGBTQ community — young, black children — to know how strong that they are.”