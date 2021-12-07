Jussie Smollett Alleged Attack: Everything We Know

Hoax Reports Surface

CNN and multiple other news outlets reported on February 16, 2019, that the brothers told police they were paid by Smollett to orchestrate the attack. Guglielmi then confirmed to Us that “information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation” and police were seeking another interview with the actor.

In response, Smollett’s attorney said in a statement, “As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.”