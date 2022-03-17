Jussie Smollett Leaves Jail 6 Days Into 150-Day Sentence

Released

After serving six days behind bars, Smollett was granted permission to post a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, agreeing to appear in court, as his legal team works on his appeal. He was seen leaving Cook County Jail in Illinois on March 16, 2022.

“We’ve been complaining about the disparate treatment of African Americans in the judicial system regardless of what you think about this case. Some people might think Mr. Smollett is guilty. I disagree,” his lawyer, Nenye Uche, told reporters at the time. “But a real question is should Black men be locked into jail for a class four felony. Shame on you if you think they should. That’s a disgrace. It’s wrong.”