Jussie Smollett Alleged Attack: Everything We Know

Robin Roberts Defends Interview

After Smollett was accused of staging the attack, the news anchor spoke out about her interview with the actor. “When I sat down with Jussie, it was Tuesday night [February 12] in Chicago, at the time to … publicly give his first account of what he said happened,” she said on Good Morning America on February 18, 2019. “At that time, on Tuesday, police officers were saying that his account was consistent, it was credible, and that he was being cooperative. This was all before the interview aired on Thursday, and then we found out about the brothers.”