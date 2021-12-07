Jussie Smollett Alleged Attack: Everything We Know

Taken Into Custody

Smollett was arrested in Chicago in the early hours of February 21, 2019. Police claimed during a press conference that the actor staged the incident because he was dissatisfied with his salary. In the wake of the news, Fox said in a statement to Us: “We understand the seriousness of this matter and we respect the legal process. We are evaluating the situation and we are considering our options.”

The Marshall star was released on $100,000 bond after a court hearing later in the day. His legal team said in a statement to Us: “Today we witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system. The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a Mayoral election. Mr. Smollett is a young man of impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing.”