Jussie Smollett Alleged Attack: Everything We Know

Taking the Stand

During his December 2021 trial, Smollett testified that he met Abimbola at a club while he was filming season 4 of Empire. He revealed that the duo reportedly went to a bathhouse where they did drugs which led to “some touching.”

Abimbola, for his part, denied that he was intimate with Smollett during his own testimony that same month. He alleged that the Mighty Ducks actor requested that he help “fake beat him up,” which he allegedly agreed to because he felt like he owed Smollett for getting him a role on Empire.

Smollett also noted that Olabinjo “creeped” him out when they met, saying, “Every time we were around him he didn’t speak to me. Every time we needed to leave, he made it seem like we needed to sneak off.”

He added: “He wasn’t feeling me, it’s fine,” he said. “Who is he to me? It’s fine.”