A Flawed 2019 Case?

A 68-page report from special prosecutor Webb was made public on December 20, 2021, detailing the “major failure of operations” by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Smollett’s initial 2019 case. In the report, Webb pointed out a series of instances in which State’s Attorney Foxx and others in her office made false public statements about the case when they first prosecuted the actor.

According to Webb’s findings, some of Foxx and her office’s actions could be violations of legal ethics, but nothing they did was criminal. Webb detailed multiple instances in which Foxx made overarching statements about Smollett’s case, which were untrue, before she recused herself from the case in the summer of 2019.

One example explained that Foxx told the media in a statement that Smollett’s 2019 case was dropped like thousands of other similar cases, but Webb concluded that was false. “The fact that such a significant mischaracterization could be asserted without sufficient vetting, repeated by figureheads of the (Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office) and then never corrected or clarified — particularly in a case the (office) knows has captured the public attention — is unacceptable for an office that must be transparent and maintain public confidence,” Webb’s report stated.

The special prosecutor also pointed out that Foxx changed her public position about the strength of evidence against the star, which was “false and misleading.”