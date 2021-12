Two Suspects Arrested and Released

Authorities arrested two brothers, Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, on February 15, 2019, in connection with the reported attack. They had been picked up by police at O’Hare International Airport two days earlier. Hours after their arrests, the Osundairos, both of whom have had minor roles on Empire, were released without being charged and were no longer considered suspects.