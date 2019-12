January 2015

Making it official! Proud future dad Timberlake planted a giant kiss on Biel’s growing baby bump on his birthday. Prior to the Instagram photo, the couple hadn’t publicly acknowledged the actress’ first pregnancy. “Thank you EVERYONE for the Bday wishes!” the “Suit & Tie” singer captioned the pic. “This year, I’m getting the GREATEST GIFT EVER. CAN’T WAIT.#BoyOrGirl #YouNeverKnow #WeDontEvenKnow#WeAreTakingBets.”