April 2020

In honor of Silas’ 5th birthday, the couple celebrated at home. “This little man is 5 today!” Biel wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of Silas hanging over her shoulder. “We’re at home, covered in Legos and birthday cake right now… but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy.” The Trolls star revealed during an interview with Kelly Clarkson that he bought his son a bounce house to make the celebration extra special.