Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years

December 2019

A month after PDA-filled photos surfaced of Timberlake and his Palmer costar, the musician issued a public apology to his wife and his fans. “A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” Timberlake wrote in a statement posted on Instagram in December 2019. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

The Grammy winner added: “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”