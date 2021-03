January 2021

Timberlake confirmed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he and Biel welcomed son Phineas in 2020. He joked that the pair “don’t see each other anymore” after expanding their family. “It’s a lot of fun but I guess the saying goes, ‘Go from a zone defense to a man-to-man very quickly,’” he quipped. “‘You go get that one, I’ll get this one.’”