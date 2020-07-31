Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years

March 2020

The Friends With Benefits actor threw his wife a pajama-themed party for her 38th birthday at their L.A. home amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Justin was dancing and making everyone laugh and doting on Jessica,” a source told Us in March 2020. “He really made the night all about making her happy.” The birthday girl thanked Timberlake for the bash on social media, writing, “Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love.”