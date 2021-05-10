Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years

March 2021

Timberlake shared a sweet tribute for Biel on her 39th birthday that included multiple photos of the couple through the years. “Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world,” the singer wrote via Instagram. “The strongest, funniest, best, brightest and most beautiful mom/partner/BOSS there is. I’m lucky to learn from you and laugh with you and celebrate you every day. But, today we do it with 🎂!!!! Here’s to more slow-mos in the wind, jumping into bushes to save our kid’s toys, and timing out jump pics perfectly… I ❤️ U with all that I know.”