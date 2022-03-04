March 2022

Biel gushed over her husband and their kids in an Instagram post celebrating her 40th birthday. “Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo,” she wrote, sharing a throwback photo that showed her and Timberlake eating dessert sans kids. “Now celebrating 40 with 🎂 and 🎈 with my other two favorite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all.”

The Palmer actor paid tribute to his wife in his own Instagram post, writing: “Whether it’s laid up on a couch, kicking my ass at the gym, or dressing up at ridiculous costume parties … you make it all look good. I love you and I celebrate you every day.”