Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years

May 2021

Timberlake honored Silas and Phineas’ mom with a sweet Instagram tribute on Mother’s Day. “Moms are the strongest people on the planet,” he wrote. “I am constantly in awe of the mothers in my life. Jess — you’re the heart of this family. Your boys look up to you and love you unconditionally. And so do I.”

In the same post, he thanked his own mother, Lynn Harless, for her support throughout the years. “And mom — your strength and support have taught me everything I know about being a parent,” he continued. “I’m so grateful for your guidance and I hope I make you proud. Happy Mother’s Day to all the BADASS Moms out there! I bow down to you all!”