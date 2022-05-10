May 2022

Timberlake escorted his wife to the L.A. premiere of her series Candy. “I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,’ and it’s true,” Biel told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, saying it felt “special” to have her man by her side. “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together.”