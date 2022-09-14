August 2022

Amid Justin’s return to tour, Hailey told Harper’s Bazaar that she was still head over heels in love. “He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” she told the magazine. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”