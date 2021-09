July 2021

After a clip went viral of Justin seemingly speaking very loudly to his wife as they left a club together, the Arizona native took to social media to clarify that her husband wasn’t yelling at her.

“Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was. Had the best time surrounded by so much love,” Hailey wrote alongside a photo of her kissing the singer via her Instagram Story. “Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls–t peeps.”