Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: A Timeline of Their Relationship

June 2022

Justin announced on June 10 that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left half of his face paralyzed.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the singer explained via Instagram. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. I’m just physically, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case. But obviously, my body is telling me I need to slow down.”

Hailey, for her part, shared her support several hours later. “I love u baby,” she captioned an Instagram Story message.