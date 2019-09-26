March 2019

Bieber shared a candid Instagram post about bettering himself for his wife and their future children. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” Bieber explained of why he won’t be going on tour anytime soon. “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.” An insider told Us Weekly in January that “Hailey can’t wait to be a mom” and the two “are excited about the next chapter of their lives together.”