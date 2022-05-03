Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: A Timeline of Their Relationship

March 2022

Days after attending Justin’s L.A. concert, Hailey was admitted to a Palm Springs area hospital on March 10 after experiencing “stroke like symptoms.” The model opened up about her health scare two days later via her Instagram Stories.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she explained, assuring her followers that she was “doing well” after returning home.

A source told Us on March 14 that Hailey is “feeling great and going about her life again” after consulting with medical professionals. Justin, on the other hand, has been “worried sick” about his wife as he feels “very out of control over the situation,” per the insider. As a result, the musician has been “spending every moment” he can with Hailey, including having her in the crowd at his Salt Lake City, Utah, concert on March 13.