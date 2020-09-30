May 2020

While speaking to Natalie Manuel Lee for Hillsong Channel, Hailey got candid about what made her give her now-husband a second chance after all of their ups and downs. “I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were gonna get married or [it] was going to lead to that,” she said in May 2020. “I didn’t necessarily know what the timeline was gonna be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith. … I’ve known him for a really, really long time and I just knew. I don’t know, it’s hard to explain.”

The same month, Justin admitted that he would change “a lot of things” about his behavior before settling down. “If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage,” he said on an episode of The Biebers on Watch.