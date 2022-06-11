Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: A Timeline of Their Relationship

May 2022

“I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t,” Justin told Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, reflecting on the challenges he faced early on in his marriage to Hailey. “It just kind of was a reflection of like, ‘Man, you’re a bit of a hypocrite, man.'”

The “Ghost” singer said that getting more in touch with his faith was a big turning point, adding, “You want your wife to do something that you’re not doing and it’s like, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, ‘Man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were.’ And that’s just a result of trauma and life circumstances. … Just the idea that I’m forgiven and that He’s walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself.”