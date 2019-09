October 2018

It’s official! The couple finally confirmed to fans that they are married during a date in Los Angeles. “I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes!” Nona Melkoni, who dined next to the pair at Joan’s on Third in Studio City on October 16, told Us. An insider added that Bieber is “totally infatuated” with Baldwin, who registered the trademark “Hailey Bieber” for the motive of a clothing line.