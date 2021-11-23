October 2021

“My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squoosh out a nugget,” the Grammy winner told his wife during Amazon Prime Video’s Justin Bieber: Our World, clarifying that he’d want to “start trying” for a baby at the end of 2021.

In the same documentary, Justin gushed about how “good” his marriage has been for his mental health. “Now that I have a partner to be able to spend my life with, it’s been really good … for my heart, my spirit,” the “Holy” singer said. “We could be traveling all across the world and if I’m with her, then I feel like I’m home.”