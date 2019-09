March 2016

In a March 2016 cover story for GQ, the Canadian native reflected on his newfound love with Baldwin, and how he wasn’t looking to jump the gun by taking the next step too soon. “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged,” he said at the time. “It’s really hard to fix wounds like that. It’s so hard. … I just don’t want to hurt her.”